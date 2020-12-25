GALLATIN COUNTY - A 41-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were injured in a snowmobile crash north of West Yellowstone.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says the man and his daughter were snowmobiling on the Big Sky Trail system, eight miles north of West Yellowstone.
The man suffered a lower arm injury and his daughter had a leg injury.
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, Custer Gallatin National Forest and Yellowstone National Park reached the two on snowmobiles with a specialized snow ambulance.
The daughter was put on a backboard and put into the snow ambulance while her father rode out on the back of one of the rescue snowmobiles.
Both were taken off the trail system to an ambulance from the Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District.
According to the sheriff’s office, the patients were evaluated by EMS and decided t ogo to the hospital in their own car.
