...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Meagher, Gallatin, Cascade, Judith Basin and Northern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&