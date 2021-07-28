THREE FORKS, Mont. - A man has been arrested and charged after pointing a handgun at a victim who he reported hit his vehicle and drove off.
Law enforcement was called out to the intersection of Pole Gulch Road and Homestead Road on July 27 after a reporting party was struck by a white Chevy truck with a topper.
While a deputy was en route, dispatch advised the reporting party was chasing the Chevy and yelling at the driver and that the reporting party stopped the truck on Homestead Road
Dispatch also stated that it sounded as though the reporting party was making the situation worse.
When the deputy arrived, the victim and the reporting party, identified in court documents as Michael William Bradford, were on scene.
Court documents say Bradford stated he was eastbound on Clarkson Road when his vehicle was hit by the victim’s truck, and that he pursued the victim because he did not stop after the accident.
Bradford followed the victim several miles to the scene at a high rate of speed, and when the victim turned around in his truck, Bradford blocked the roadway with his own vehicle.
At that time, Bradford reported he drew a handgun while in his vehicle and pointed it at the victim.
Bradford got out of his vehicle while pointing the gun at the victim, who then exited his truck slowly.
Documents say the two then deescalated the situation.
After that, Bradford put the handgun back in his vehicle and both parties stayed at the scene until the deputy arrived.
The deputy continued to talk with Bradford who stated he knew the victim was his neighbor.
The victim’s story matched Bradford’s and the victim said he did not stop because he did not recognize the vehicle following him and that he was not aware that his truck had hit Bradford’s.
The victim also stated he did not want to lead Bradford to his home where his wife and kids were, so he drove past his street.
According to the victim, Bradford’s gun was pointed right at him and he ordered the victim to get out of his vehicle.
Documents say this caused the victim to have reasonable apprehension of bodily injured and caused him to think of his wife and kids.
“Based on the defendant stating that he pointed a handgun at the victim, and the victim’s apprehension of serious bodily injury, I believe the defendant purposely and knowingly caused reasonable apprehension of serious bodily injury in the victim by use of a weapon,” the deputy wrote in the documents.
Michael William Bradford was placed under arrest for the offense of Assault with a Weapon, was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center and was held on no bond.