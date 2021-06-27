BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Police Officers responded to the Haufbrau after a man reportedly threatened an employee with a knife.
When contacted by officers, the man gave them a fake name, resisted arrest and threatened to assault an officer according to the Bozeman Police Department (BPD).
The suspect is now being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center for the felony charge of Assault with a Weapon, with an appearance before a judge required for release.
Additional misdemeanor charges are being requested through the county attorney's office BPD said.