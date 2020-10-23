ENNIS- Following a report of a gunshot inside the Ennis town limits Friday, a woman is dead and police have a suspect in custody.
The woman died as a result of a gunshot wound the Ennis Police Department says, and a male suspect is in custody.
An update sent Saturday from the Ennis Police says Rick Park a 53-year-old male from Ennis, Montana is being held on charges of Deliberate Homicide and Assault with a Weapon.
The Ennis Police Department says there is no threat to the community.
The Ennis Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and United States Forest Service Law Enforcement with Ennis Ambulance responded to the scene.