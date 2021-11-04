BOZEMAN, Mont. - A man has been cited after crashing through portions of a chain-link fence and fleeing on foot following a possible hit and run accident.
When Bozeman Police Officers arrived on the scene, they found a small passenger car with significant damage according to the Bozeman Police Department (BPD).
BPD says that when the other vehicle left Oak St., it was going fast enough to cross a ditch and crash through two portions of a chain-link fence.
Before officers arrived, the driver had fled on foot.
Several fence poles were damaged that reportedly could have gone into the driver compartment as well.
Thanks to a witness, officers were able to locate the driver nearby and he was cited with several traffic violations.
The driver was investigated for possible DUI but was not found to be under the influence.
Nobody was injured in the crash.