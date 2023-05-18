Police lights--Vault

GALLATIN GATEWAY, Mont. - A man died in a crash on Highway 191 near Gallatin Gateway Tuesday.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) said in the fatality report the driver of the first vehicle was going northbound, lost control of the vehicle and began hydroplaning.

The first vehicle crashed into the second vehicle that was going southbound, continued to spin and crash into the third vehicle that also going southbound.

MHP said a 29-year-old man who was not wearing his seatbelt was ejected from the first vehicle.

Emergency responders gave the man live saving measures, but he died due to injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

The four other people in the first vehicle, including the driver, were injured. The people in the other vehicles were not injured, according to MHP.

The investigation is ongoing.

