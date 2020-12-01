UPDATE: Dec. 1, 8:46 a.m.
BELGRADE - Belgrade Police Chief EJ Clark tells us they are right now in the process of booking the suspect into jail, he had to go to the hospital for minor injuries from breaking glass and starting the fire.
No new updates at this time.
BELGRADE - A man fired a weapon at law enforcement officers from a second story apartment building Monday night, during a standoff incident in Belgrade.
According to a release from the Belgrade Police Department (BPD), police arrived to respond to a disturbance report when the man fired his weapon at around 10:30 p.m., from an apartment in the 200 block of Hoffman Street.
BPD says no officers were hit by gunfire.
According to BPD's release, police barricaded the man and he lit the apartment on fire.
Members of the Special Response Team managed to put the most of the fire out and Central Valley Fire made sure it was completely out. Several nearby residents were displaced.
The man was arrested.
Belgrade police detectives are investigating the incident.
BPD is asking people to stay out of the area while the investigation takes place. Roads are shut down in the immediate area.