BOZEMAN, Mont. - The suspect in a shooting that left a man dead was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says they responded Tuesday around 6:45 pm to a report of gunshots on Cliff Manor Ln., about 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway.
On scene, responders found a man, identified as 53-year-old Jason Jones, deceased.
According to the sheriff’s office, preliminary findings showed he died from multiple gunshot wounds.
A witness reported a woman had shot a man and fled the scene and gave law enforcement a description of the suspect vehicle.
An investigation indicated the suspect was Jones’ spouse, 50-year-old Kimberli Jones.
Law enforcement then began a search for Kimberli, which came to an end a few hours later when a body was found at the Hayalite Pavilion, which was identified as the suspect.
Kimberli reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The incident is still under investigation at this time.
“Sheriff Springer wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jason and Kimberli Jones during this time,” the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said.
Article updated at 12:30 pm with new information from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
