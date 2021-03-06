Man hit by truck walking on I-90 outside of Bozeman found dead

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana Highway Patrol responded to a man struck by a pickup truck and found dead just after 4 a.m. on I-90 westbound between the N. 19th and N. 7th Ave interchanges.
According to Montana Highway Patrol State Trooper Tyler Brant the driver of the pickup truck pulled off after initially thinking they hit an animal and called 911.
Numerous calls were also made by people who drove by seeing a man on the side of the road as well.
State Trooper Brant said the man was walking in the center of the right hand lane at the time of the crash.
No charges are expected and the driver cooperated fully with law enforcement.
The name of the man has not been released and an investigation is ongoing.