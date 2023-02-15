BOZEMAN, Mont. - A man in Helena was arrested for making a swatting call about gunshots inside a residence southwest of Belgrade.
The call was made on Jan. 26, with the caller reporting gunshots were heard during an altercation, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
Gallatin County sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence and determined it was a false report after talking to three people inside the house.
After it was determined no altercation was involved, an investigation was launched and the caller was identified as Ray Saldana Flores of Helena.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says that since what Flores had described to dispatch was not true, an arrest warrant was issued for false reports to peace officers.
Flores was located and taken into custody on Jan. 27.
Flores’ phone was seized and a search of it found he had used an app to make phone calls and text messages using out of service phone numbers.
Using internet searches and activity, law enforcement was able to determine Flores was in Helena just before he made the false report.
“Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer would like to make it clear, False Reports to Peace Officers (Swatting Calls) put the general public at risk. Individuals who make false reports in Gallatin County will be arrested in accordance with their reports. Sheriff Springer would like to thank the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office for their cooperation in obtaining necessary warrants and the Helena Police Department for arresting the offender,” the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information regarding swatting calls is asked to call 406-582-2100. If successfully prosecuted, you may be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward.
