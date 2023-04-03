BOZEMAN, MT- A man is dead after getting into a confrontation with several Bozeman Police officers Monday afternoon.
According to the City of Bozeman, Bozeman Police officers responded to a disturbance call involving a man on Bungalow Lane at roughly 1:12PM, on Monday, April 3rd. The suspect was allegedly in possession of a shotgun and reported that he thought there were people on the way to kill him.
As police responded, the man apparently left the residence in a car and moved to the area around Greenmore Court.
As police approached the area where the suspect's car was parked, he allegedly drew his gun, resulting in a shoot-out with the five Bozeman Police officers at the scene.
The City of Bozeman says the officer-involved shooting ultimately ended in the death of the suspect and no injuries to the officers.
The incident is now under investigation by The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
More information is expected at a later time.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.