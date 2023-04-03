Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT. BRIAN BRUCE HOWER IS A 61-YEAR-OLD MALE WITH SCHIZOPHRENIA WHO IS CURRENTLY WITHOUT HIS MEDICATION. BRIAN IS A WHITE MALE AND IS 6-FOOT TALL AND WEIGHS 197 POUNDS. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A CAMOUFLAGE JACKET ON SATURDAY APRIL 1ST AT 7 AM IN MISSOULA. BRIAN MAY BE LOST OR DISORIENTED. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300, OR CALL 911.