UPDATE: SATURDAY, JULY 8 AT 10:13 AM
A man was killed in a crash on Highway 191 Friday afternoon.
The man was driving southbound on Highway 191 while a second vehicle was traveling northbound at the same location.
Montana Highway Patrol said in the crash fatality report the man crossed into the northbound lane and crashed head on into the second vehicle and the first vehicle caught on fire.
The man, a 50-year-old from Bozeman, was pronounced dead on scene, according to MHP's report.
The driver of the second vehicle received minor injuries and was transported to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
Speed and alcohol are considered factors.
GALLATIN GATEWAY, Mont. - A crash on Gallatin Road Highway 191 at the mouth of the canyon is causing delays Friday.
Both lanes are shut down to traffic at this time.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post traffic is being rerouted toGateway S. Road, but GCSO is asking people to avoid traveling on Highway 191 at this time.
People who need to travel on Highway 191 should expect long delays.
