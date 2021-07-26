Vault police light image

BELGRADE, Mont. - A man was killed in a rollover crash near Belgrade Saturday evening.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol's fatality report, the vehicle was traveling westbound on Middle Fork 16 Mile Creek Road driving too fast for a dirt road. The drive drove off on the left side, overcorrected and then drove off the right side where the vehicle rolled.

MHP said the driver was partially ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a 54-year-old man from Bozeman. 

The 20-year-old passenger from Billings was brought to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital and has been released, according to MHP. 

Alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash.

Tags

News For You