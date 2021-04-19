UPDATE - April 19, 2021
West Yellowstone - A man attacked and mauled by a grizzly bear, Thursday, has died.
Carl Mock passed away early Saturday morning from his injuries.
Steve Holland is a close friend of Mock's. He described Mock as a great outdoorsman who loved life and adventure.
Holland recalled one adventure the men shared, "He took me out from West Yellowstone into the backcountry, as he called it, and in the deep snow and you know within a few minutes I was stuck and he was laughing and we were all joking about it and it was a fun time. We always had those kind of times. Carl was a wonderful person -- he will be missed by many."
A gofundme is set up to help the family with medical bills. You can help support the fundraising effort by clicking here.
CUSTER GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST, Mont. - A grizzly was killed Friday following a mauling of a 40-year-old West Yellowstone man south of the Baker’s Hole Campground.
According to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), a group of seven investigators, including FWP game wardens and bear specialists, as well as Forest Service personnel, revisited the site Friday to assess ongoing public safety risks and continue the investigation.
The group made noise to haze away any bears in the area as they walked towards the site, however, before they reached the site, a bear began charging the group.
Despite the group’s efforts to haze the bear, it continued to charge, and due to the immediate safety risk, the bear was shot and died about 20 yards from the group.
FWP reports the bear was an older-age male grizzly.
A moose carcass was found cached within 50 yards of the attack Thursday, FWP saying the carcass indicates the bear was defending a food source during the attack.