MANHATTAN, Mont. - The first entirely, purpose-built mobile barbershop has been open and on the road for a month now, bringing haircuts to rural Montana communities.
Before the pandemic, owner Kyle Pemberton and his family traveled throughout the U.S. on a school bus, giving free haircuts to those in need. Once the pandemic shut them down, he opened his main shop, Man of the Woods Barbershop, in Big Sky.
Pemberton said he continued also doing house calls, but it was his dream to open another mobile shop, which was became legal at the end of 2021 in Montana.
“Being able to help people in small towns where there’s no barbershop is huge for me,” Pemberton said. “Montana is so spread out that I have a lot of clients that travel from Helena, Great Falls, Butte, Billings, Big Timber, Livingston, Bozeman. So, I figured, why not bring the barbershop to them if that was a possibility.”
As for the space itself, it took months of planning and working to figure out how they were going to utilize the most space possible in the trailer, while still maintaining an aesthetically pleasing interior.
Because the trailer moves frequently, drywall was out of the question for walls on the interior, as it is too susceptible to cracking in that environment. Instead, they used recycled walls of a barn.
“The most exciting part is just, like, showing it off, like showing off all my hard work... Oh man, I mean we spent hours standing here and scratching our heads trying to figure out ‘how the heck are we going to fit two barber chairs in here and still have room for people to like, hang out'” he said.
The trailer fits two barber seats, a seating area, a sink and a mini coffee stand, along with all the work materials and storage required.
Pemberton said barbershops and salons were built and based around community. He hopes the mobile shop will be able to spread that community aspect of their brand, and that their barbers can be connected to more than one area of Montana.
Right now, the mobile shop spends Thursdays and Fridays in Three Forks and Saturdays and Sundays in Manhattan. When the weather gets better later this spring, he plans to start taking it to more cities, Pemberton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.