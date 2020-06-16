Man pays $500 fine for landing helicopter in Bob Marshall Wilderness

BOZEMAN - A U.S. attorney says a Bozeman man had to pay a $500 fine for reportedly coming down in a helicopter in the Bob Marshall Wilderness on May 16.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, someone riding horseback reported to the U.S. Forest Service they spotted a helicopter sitting on a gravel bar on the South Fork of the Flathead River May 19. The U.S. Forest Service investigated the report, and sent Samuel L. Schwerin, 48, of Bozeman, a violation notice, federal misdemeanor, for landing the helicopter in the spot.
"Wilderness areas were created to be free of motorized activity, including helicopters. Montanans cherish places like the Bob Marshall not only for their spectacular mountains, rivers, meadows and wildlife but also for the quiet and solitude they provide. People who violate the wilderness regulations will be investigated and prosecuted," U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said in the release.
According to the DOJ, the consequences for this type of violation can land a fine up to $500, up to six months in prison or both.
"We appreciate the public reporting these types of incidents so our Forest Service law enforcement professionals and partners at the Department of Justice can investigate and appropriately prosecute them,” Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele said in the release.