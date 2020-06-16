Man pays $500 fine for landing helicopter in Bob Marshall Wilderness

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE ABOVE 6000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 8 INCHES. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS EXCEEDING 12 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE ABOVE 7500 FEET. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FEET IN BEAVERHEAD, MADISON, JEFFERSON, AND GALLATIN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT ALONG ROADS ENTERING MOUNTAIN AREAS. HAZARDOUS BACKCOUNTRY CONDITIONS. THE WEIGHT OF THE SNOW ON BRANCHES WITH FOLIAGE COULD CAUSE THEM TO BREAK AND PRODUCE ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. * NOTE...THIS WINTER STORM WATCH DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF BOZEMAN, ENNIS, OR DILLON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR COLLIN GILLESPIE HAS BEEN CANCELLED. COLLIN HAS BEEN LOCATED. SIDNEY PD THANKS EVERYONE FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE.