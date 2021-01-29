WEST YELLOWSTONE - A man was rescued after getting his snowmobile stuck in the Big Sky trail's backcountry near West Yellowstone Thursday.
The 45-year-old man was snowmobiling alone without proper the equipment to make it through the night; however, he had cellphone signal and was able to call 9-1-1, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. Dispatchers used his cellphone signal to locate him.
GCSO posted to Facebook a few members of Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue team got stuck in deep snow on their way to rescue the man, but they were able to find him and get him out.
GCSO continued the man was able to snowmobile out by himself after getting unstuck.
At 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, a 45-year-old man got his snowmobile stuck in the backcountry on the Big Sky trail...Posted by Gallatin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 29, 2021