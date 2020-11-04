Man rescued after slipping on icy trail in Custer Gallatin National Forest

BOZEMAN - Authorities rescued a man who fell on an icy trail in the Custer Gallatin National Forest Tuesday afternoon.
According to a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), deputies and search and rescue (SAR) responded to the report at approximately 1:09 p.m. A woman reported her spouse reportedly slipped and fell while making his way down the Cottonwood trail.
GCSO's release says he suffered a large amount of pain from the fall, injured his quadriceps, causing him unable to stand up.
SAR volunteers located the man and brought him to the South Cottonwood trailhead. Paramedics took him to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital for a medical examination.