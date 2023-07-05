BOZEMAN, Mont. - A man who’s running across the United States arrived in Bozeman Tuesday afternoon, bringing with him an American flag and a message of unity.
Noah Coughlan is running across the country for the fourth and final time. He started in Blaine, Washington at the Canadian border and will continue through to Miami, bringing with him only what he can fit in his push trailer. He calls this task “Run for Revival.”
On his first three runs, Coughlan ran with the goal to bring awareness to the estimated 30 million Americans living with rare diseases. On those runs, he said he always had strong responses from veterans and people in the military community when they saw or heard what he was doing.
That is why this final Run for Revival is in support of American soldiers and the military.
American Legion Post 14 welcomed Coughlan when he arrived in town on Independence Day, greeting him in their parade bus, accompanied by a Bozeman Police escort.
Coughlan said his runs are unscripted, meaning he is not part of the planning process for meeting people or being welcomed into different communities.
“It's a network of fire departments, sheriffs, American Legion, Rotary and all of them have been very helpful... There's no script. We just go town to town and try to make the biggest impact with, you know, for our people who serve our country.”
Wednesday marks day 38 of the 167-day run. Coughlan departed in the morning and will continue pushing his trailer onward toward Livingston and Billings, before heading south toward Wyoming.
He said Montanans have been very welcoming and enthusiastic about supporting him, especially when they see Coughlan pushing the American flag.
“I think a lot of thumbs up. You know, a lot of drivers honking. I think there's a sense of appreciation for seeing the American flag in the middle of the mountains and the desert. It's been great fun,” he said.
This is his way to bring America together by supporting active-duty military members and veterans, Coughlan said.
“You can see just how much the veterans have enriched their communities. So, I just want to say a simple thank you.”
