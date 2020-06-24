Man wanted in Bozeman for physical and sexual assault arrested in Michigan

BOZEMAN- A 36-year-old resident of California wanted by the Bozeman Police Department was taken into custody by Michigan State police on Tuesday.
Joseph Sterling Mueller was wanted by the Gallatin County Justice Court for felony sexual assault.
On June 9, 2020, the Bozeman Police Department asked the public for assistance with identifying a suspect of a sexual and physical assault.
On June 23, 2020, Mueller was located, taken into custody in southwest Michigan, and is currently awaiting extradition proceedings to be returned to Montana.