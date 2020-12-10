Manhattan Christmas Stroll starts today with a few changes

MANHATTAN- The annual Manhattan Christmas Stroll will be changing to a parade of lights with a few drive-thru activities and socially distanced in-person events as well.
The event will start Thursday Dec. 10, 2020, at 4 p.m. and will wrap up with a firework display around 7:30 p.m.
Many of the events and activities will go to a drive-thru format but also will give you a chance to support local small businesses and enjoy the holiday joy.
The gingerbread contest, hayrides, festival of trees, elf scavenger hunt, dancing window, and live nativity scene will all be held throughout the night.
The actual Christmas light parade will begin at 6 p.m. with a Manhattan Police escort down Main Street and Broadway Street, then wrapping back around through Wooden Shoe Lane.
Santa Claus will also be at the Stockman Bank drive-thru from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mrs. Montana America will be out at the Salvation Army trailer following the parade and a hot air balloon will be in the Stockman parking lot at 5:30 p.m.
There will also be a Christmas house decorating contest, a book signing at Z Café, and the business window contest.
The night will wrap up with a firework show by the Manhattan Fire Department at Railroad Park just after 7:30 p.m.
You can also fulfill gift requests at the giving tree set up at the Manhattan Ace Hardware on Wooden Shoe Lane since the crafts show was cancelled.
Kristen Walter started the giving tree four years ago as a way to help out Manhattan students in need and said she also hopes it can help out local small businesses.
“I’m a mom with two young kids and was always looking for something that stayed local, there’s a lot of options to give during the holidays, but wanted it to stay local,” Walter explained.
At last check on Dec. 9, the giving tree still had a few more anonymous gift ornaments on the tree and will be delivered to students on Dec. 16 before they go on break.
“It’s gone really, really well we’ve had it actually filled twice and we’ve only had it here for five days, I can’t wait to see all of the decorations up, they’re being put up now, but you get to drive through town and see all of the peoples handy-work and the joy,” Manhattan Ace Hardware Store Leader Matt Bachmeier said.
More information on the event can be found here.