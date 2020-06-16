Manhattan Drive-In Theatre to host Garth Brooks virtual concert

MANHATTAN- The Pasture Drive-In Theatre will host Garth Brook’s one night only nationwide virtual concert on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
The location can only allow for 150 cars in total. It will be a $100 entry fee per car, with a maximum of 6 people per car.
The Pasture Drive-In Theatre is ran by a Manhattan High School Senior, Porter Blanchard.
Blanchard operates the theater alongside his Mom, Dad, and Sister.
What started as a conversation at the dinner table soon took over a full pasture as a drive-in movie theater.
You’ll be able to watch the event which will be run by Garth Brook’s team, it will be broadcasted on a big screen.
Tickets go on sale on June 19, 2020. The Pasture Drive-In is located at 360 Little Camp Creek Way, Manhattan, Montana.
More information can be found at The Pasture Drive-In Theatre Facebook page.