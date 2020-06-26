MANHATTAN- The Pasture Drive-In Theater ran by a local brother and sister team will host Garth Brooks’ one night only nationwide virtual concert on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
The event is all possible thanks to a family dinner idea during the quarantine.
“We just didn’t have anything to do so we just wanted to play some movies in our field,” Porter Blanchard said.
A dream became a reality but then it began to feel like a dream again.
“I came home and my mom was like ‘Sierra we got a call from Texas, we’re going to have a Garth Brooks concert here’ and I was like ‘what the heck like really!’”
The field only allows for 150 cars in total, and all spots will be filled this weekend as the event is sold out.
Saturday night the virtual concert will air live at 300 plus drive-ins across North America.
Other drive-in locations in Montana include the Pharoahplex in Hamilton and the Billings’ Amusement Park Drive-In.
Tickets for the event are the same at all locations; $100 per car, and for the Blanchard family, a portion of the sales go to support Porter’s upcoming mission trip to Guatemala.
More information can be found at The Pasture Drive-In Theatre Facebook page.