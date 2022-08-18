MANHATTAN, MONT. - The Manhattan Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their annual Fireman's Breakfast this Saturday at 6AM at their station.
The breakfast is their biggest fundraiser of the year and all proceeds go to help them buy new and essential gear the firefighters need.
"It helps us buy the latest equipment we need. It helps replace the outdated equipment that continues to wear and tear," says William Johnson, a Manhattan firefighter.
Firefighters are critically important this time of year in Montana, and the Manhattan Fire Department is made up completely of volunteers. They do it on the side to keep their communities safe.
"It's a great way to serve our community. It is time demanding to be able to do the training we need, to keep up with the days. So, it is all on our own time, we choose to do it. But, it's a very good way to serve our community and it's just a good way to give back," says Johnson.
The food will be served by the firefighters and their families and they said will go until the food runs out, or the parade that follows, begins. They're serving a whole slate of breakfast with pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns and beverages.
They've been preparing for weeks to hopefully raise into the tens of thousands of dollars. The tradition has been happening since 1984 and is by donation only.
Johnson encourages folks to come over and support the fire department and if you're brave enough they're always looking for more volunteers.
