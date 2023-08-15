MANHATTAN, Mont. - Montana and the whole U.S. have been facing a nursing shortage, a critical component in the healthcare system. These conditions were only worsened by the pandemic.
According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the nursing workforce is not growing fast enough to keep up with demands. The average age of a registered nurse is 52, which may also signal a retirement wave over the next fifteen years.
But as the school year draws nearer, one Manhattan High School graduate is attending Crown College in Minnesota to pursue a career in nursing.
Gracie Ward said she wanted to pursue a career in nursing after her class spent time looking into different careers. There are a lot of different opportunities and options for nurses, she said.
After deciding nursing was the path for her, a woman she met at a Christmas party recommended Ward work as a certified nursing assistant to get good experience. So, she got her license and worked through the rest of high school as a CNA for Parkhaven Retirement Home and Qualicare, a home health company.
Ward’s experience as a CNA helped solidify her future in healthcare.
“There was a moment - I had this lady - I went up to bring her breakfast at the retirement home, and she grabbed my hand and said, ‘My favorite days are when you're working,’ and it meant so much to me and I realized that’s what I want to do,” she said.
Her time at Parkhaven and Qualicare helped her develop key skills, as well, like time management and organization.
“I've also learned to listen well, and I think I've learned to have a compassionate heart. At least I'm trying to get there. But especially working with all these different people, they all have such beautiful stories and I want to meet them where they're at and provide the best care for them," Ward said.
Ward said she hopes to move back Montana to work as a nurse.
“I've been given so much love from my family and the community here. I would love to give it back someday,” she said.
While there is no specific area in nursing she has decided to pursue yet, Ward said she would like to get as much clinical experience as possible while she spends her four years in Minnesota.
Bozeman Health also recently awarded Ward and several other recent graduates with their $1,000 Healthcare Professionals’ Scholarship. This scholarship is for students pursuing careers in healthcare.
Ward said she is grateful to Bozeman Health for seeing her vision and helping her achieve her goals.
While studying nursing at Crown College, she will also minor in their honor’s program.
