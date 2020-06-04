Manhattan High School senior turns the family farm into a drive-in movie theater

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MYA MADPLUME HAS EXPIRED. MYA'S WHEREABOUTS ARE STILL UNKNOWN. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT CROW BIA LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 406-638-2631.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SNOWMELT IN... CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL NOON MDT THURSDAY. * AT 1030 AM MDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND THE US FOREST SERVICE REPORTED SNOWMELT IN THE ADVISORY AREA. MINOR FLOODING IS ALREADY OCCURRING. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE MINOR FLOODING INCLUDE... LOCATIONS AROUND AXTELL BRIDGE NORTH OF GALLATIN GATEWAY, MILL ROAD AROUND GALLATIN GATEWAY AND GREEK CREEK CAMP GROUND. ADDITIONALLY, SOME MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE ALONG STORM CASTLE CREEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&