Manhattan lunch lady serves up free meals for second year in a row

MANHATTAN, Mont. – Shawna Longie knows the importance of taking care of kids in a small, tight-knit community being raised in Manhattan, graduating as a Tiger in 1995 and being the Food Services Manager for the last 10 years.
Thanks to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Seamless Summer Option and Summer Food Service Program, Longie and her staff of seven will serve the Manhattan School District with free lunches and breakfast meals for the second year in a row.
“We don’t qualify for free meals normally, but you know last year was hard because of COVID, we couldn’t let a lot of people into the school, so we started doing grab-and-go’s a week at a time, frozen meals so they could warm them up at home,” Longie said.
Longie estimated they made around 100 meals each day and once the school district went back to five-days-a-week in-person learning, Superintendent Brian Ayers said she kept all 750 kids going even on the hardest of days when she only had time to make a few sandwiches.
“I called her the next day to share with her that, our principal came in and said that around the dinner table his child shared, ‘Hey we had sandwiches today, it was awesome!’ and I think that took a lot off her mind because she was afraid she wasn’t doing enough,” Ayers said.
From chicken patties and sloppy joes to Longie’s homemade lasagna and other creations, the community of Manhattan responded to her daily lunch Facebook posts with gratitude.
Melissa VandenToorn is a mother of six with two graduated Manhattan Tigers and four others spanning from 2nd grade to 11th grade this coming school year who ended up homeschooling her kids last school year because of the COVID, and besides missing their friends, one of the things her kids missed the most were the school lunches, especially the homemade cinnamon rolls.
“Since we are a larger family, the free lunches are an invaluable resource for us and I think everyone’s budgets have been strained a bit over the last couple of years, and having free lunches provided by the school helps us stretch our already tight budget a little farther,” VandenToorn said.