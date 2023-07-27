BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Manhattan man charged with illegally possessing a firearm and trafficking meth was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday, July 27.
In March, Jamey Wayne Charon Jr. pleaded guilty after officers searched his vehicle and found jeweler bags of meth.
The Missouri River Drug Task Force, stated in court documents, investigated Charon for meth distribution in Bozeman and purchased meth from him in a controlled environment twice.
In Charon’s house located in Bozeman, law enforcement found a 40-caliber pistol with 12 bullets, while on probation and was prohibited from owning a firearm and ammunition.
The investigation was done by the Missouri River Drug Task Force, FBI, Bozeman Police Department and Park County Sheriff’s Office.
