MANHATTAN, Mont. - Manhattan police are looking for suspects involved in trespassing, property damage and theft from the Manhattan School District.
A detective has been reviewing footage, and has many more hours to go, however, the Manhattan Police Department (MPD) says they have identified two suspects and are looking to identify several others, believed to be high school age.
The suspects are associated with a white car.
“We would like to emphasize the second and third order effects that crimes like this cause. Such as school funding being diverted from fun activities and events to repairing damaged equipment and replacing stolen items,” MPD said.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Manhattan Police Department at t 406-284-6630 or messaging via Facebook.
