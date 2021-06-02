Manhattan Santa receives gift of community support during kidney disease diagnosis

MANHATTAN, Mont. – While Christmas may be six months away, the community members of Manhattan are giving “Santa Stan” their full support as he undergoes dialysis treatment for kidney failure.

Manhattan Santa Stan Veltkamp said he isn’t sure when he started doing community events as Saint Nick throughout the Gallatin Valley.

“I’d have to look through a lot of papers and I’m not sure I can even find all of them,” Stan Veltkamp said.

Stan’s wife Marty Veltkamp estimates he has been a part of the community for 30 or more years participating in the annual Manhattan Christmas Stroll that generally kicks off or ends at the Manhattan Bank or Community Library with Santa.

Santa Stan is usually the one putting a smile on kids’ faces during the holidays but as of lately, while fighting against his diagnosis of kidney failure, it’s the kids and the community putting the smile back on his face.

“Oh there’s more people praying and giving me well wishes and wishing me back to doing whatever I was doing… going to all of the things that I love to do like fishing and bowling and all of the people that were there, they all wish me well,” Stan Veltkamp said.

Marty Veltkamp is a part of a public Facebook group called Manhattan Montana and shared a post that said, “Thought I should ask for prayers here. Stan, aka Manhattan's Santa, is pretty ill. He's in the hospital right now, his kidneys have shut down and they're putting a temporary port in right now. I thought this group who loves him and who he loves, should know.”

From donations, to sharing memories and lots of love the group accumulated hundreds of comments and engagements.

The Veltkamps have been overwhelmed by the support and can't wait to get "Santa Stan" back to doing what he loves.

“Watching the kids and their big smiles, telling them, ‘What would you like for Christmas?’ not ‘What would you want?’ because maybe you won’t get what you want but you might like it,” Stan Veltkamp said.

Stan said he will stick by that way of questioning both as Santa and in life and all they would ‘like’ is for everyone to send good thoughts their way as Stan goes through dialysis treatment.

“I fully intend on it (being Manhattan’s Santa) this year if COVID passes and they’ll have me,” Stan Veltkamp said.