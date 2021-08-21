Manhattan's 35th Annual Potato Festival keeps tradition alive

MANHATTAN, Mont. – One of the biggest workforces in the city of Manhattan will be celebrated again for the 35th year looking to bring the community back together with events across town.
Potato Festival Committee Chair Lori Myers said they had just a few months to put together a full day of events when it was unsure if the festival would go on, but Myers said the community was in full support of keeping the roots of the town alive.
“It's the American farmer and rancher who helped build our country as we know it today particularly here in the Gallatin Valley where our farming heritage goes back to our forefathers who immigrated to America... Particularly in the Manhattan and Churchill area where potato farming is still one of our main agricultural industries," Myers said.
In recent years, Myers said they have seen anywhere around 7,000 people come and enjoy the full day of events and help support local businesses with ties to the farmlands in the area that are struggling from the historic drought.
The festival continues to grow as well with an inaugural tater-tot grand prix tricycle race to start everything off after the long-time Manhattan Volunteer Fire Department's breakfast from 6 to 10:30 a.m. (or until foods gone)
You can find the list of events in the flyer below:
The Bozeman Chord Rustlers will have their famous "Tater Pigs" with proceeds going to support the Manhattan Senior Center.
Everything wraps up with a hoe-down by the Outlaw Country Dancers and a movie by the Blanchard family's Pasture Drive-in Theater. For adults, the Broken Arrow with have live band "Close to Toast" playing to end the night at 9 p.m.
You can find updates on the 2021 Manhattan Potato Festival here.