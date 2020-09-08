MAP Brewing Co. offers “Canyon Companion” meal to families affected by fire

BOZEMAN- Starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, MAP Brewing Co. is offering the “Canyon Companion” for any Bridger Canyon resident who is displaced or was evacuated.
The “Canyon Companion” comes with a half order of two burgers and fries with a six pack of your choice or a full order of four burgers with sides and two six packs.
MAP Brewing Co. is partnering with Yellowstone Grassfed Beef and starting at noon, Bridger Canyon residents can call the brewery at 406-587-4070 and provide your name and address to get their order started for pick up.
For any community member that wants to help, they ask that you call to buy a dinner, either a half or full and it will go to the next Bridger Canyon family that calls in.
