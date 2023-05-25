LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Mark’s In and Out in Livingston is celebrating its 70th season of business this summer and customers young and old are excited to enjoy their food again.
Owner Scott Black said he bought the business in 1980, and he has learned a lot about what it takes to run a small business, even a popular one. The number one skill: adaptability.
Last year’s flooding meant a drop in tourists coming through town. Before that, the pandemic made hiring more difficult, but Mark’s In and Out was able to persevere.
Shortly after Black and his brother bought the restaurant and opened it, Mt. Saint Helens erupted in Washington, dumping ash over Montana a few days later. In the years immediately following, the train business chugged out of Livingston, costing peoples jobs and the local economy.
“The loss of about a thousand high-paying jobs in Livingston definitely had an effect for a few years. But that was the time we decided ‘let’s remodel, let’s fix the place up, let’s attract as many people as we can... So, adaptability is probably the thing I've learned the most about business in the last 40 years,” he said.
The restaurant is now staffed up and ready to serve the Livingstonians and tourists coming through town this season.
People who grew up in the town grew up making memories at the restaurant. And people newer to the area do the same, all while enjoying the food, of course.
Black said when he was growing up, he and his friends would ride their bikes to the In and Out and order Cherry Coke and bags ofFrench fries.
“I’ve been coming here since I was born. Born and raised here. My family loves it,” said Erika Haines, who also used to work at Mark’s. Her favorite memory is coming to Mark’s with her sister and dog and sitting in the tailgate of their truck while enjoying burgers and milkshakes.
Linda Durgan gets the smallest hamburger and fries with a Coke and milkshake to share with her husband, Larry Durgan.
Kiela Hawk said her favorite memory of the restaurant is coming to eat before a football game.
“It felt very like, typical American high school,” she said.
Logan Braun said any time he goes camping in Paradise Valley or east of Bozeman, he makes it a point to stop at Mark’s.
Aubrielle Grandpre said one of her favorite memories is taking pictures at the restaurant for high school prom.
“It has good scenery,” she said.
Tom Stonecipher said he used to take his daughter to Mark’s, but now he can take his granddaughter. He said his order for the last 29 years has been the super cheeseburger, fries and a huckleberry shake.
