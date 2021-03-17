VIRGINIA CITY, Mont. - Madison County’s mask mandate has been lifted following a board of health meeting.
A Madison County Board of Health meeting was held on March 16, and the board voted to pass a motion to cancel the Jan. 26 mask mandate, effective March 17.
The board also passed a motion to align with Governor Greg Gianforte’s Feb. 12 Directive, implementing an executive order concerning Madison County’s mask mandate and events/gatherings of over 50 people.
According to a release from the Madison County Public Health Department, the directive includes the following:
General Masking
Individual responsibility remains Montana’s best tool to combat the spread of COVID-19. Montanans are encouraged to wear masks and should follow the best industry practices adopted by and businesses they visit to slow the spread of the virus.
Phased Reopening of Montana
The phased approach to reopening Montana is no longer in force.
Public Gatherings
Any public gatherings should be managed in a way that accommodates the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing guidelines.