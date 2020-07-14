BOZEMAN - The Gallatin City- County Health Department is postponing their Mask Up meeting set to take place Tuesday, July 14 in Bozeman due to overcrowding in the building.
The meeting is held by the Gallatin City- County Health Department at The Commons located at 1794 E. Baxter Lane. Its purpose was to determine if Gallatin County should require masks within the county.
Our reporter at the scene says the building was practicing social distancing and spacing people 6-feet apart, limiting 100 people to the meeting.
However, the building filled up, passed the set capacity and Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin along with county officials asked people to go into the overflow area if they were not sitting in a chair.
Our reporter says people were shouting if this were a Black Lives Matter protest, they would be fine.
The meeting is postponed to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
We are working to find out more as information becomes available.