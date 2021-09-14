LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Board of Trustees for Livingston Public Schools voted 6-2 to implement a mask requirement for all indoor spaces and school district buildings Tuesday.
On Sept. 10 the Livingston Public Schools District sent out a letter to parents and guardians announcing that K-12 grade students would be required to wear a mask on campus starting Monday, Sept. 13.
Over 150 people attended Tuesday's virtual school board meeting to share their thoughts about the current mask mandate.
Last week, Livingston Public Schools said they saw the most active COIVD-19 cases among students and staff since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday, 22 students in the district tested positive for COVID-19.
Similar to last year, the district will provide remote, off-site instruction for those families who either opt not to have their child wear a mask in school or who prefer to hold their children out of school for concern of exposure to COVID-19.
The schools will have masks on hand to provide for students who need them.
On Friday, the city-county health board is going to meet to discuss recommendations for masks.
The Livingston School Board will revisit the current mask mandate in 2 weeks at the board meeting.
More information on the Livingston Public Schools COVID-19 updates can be found here.