Park County offered free COVID-19 tests Sunday as part two of their community surveillance testing.
They held their first testing event back in June where they tested over 1,000 people, all with negative results. Sunday's event was walk, drive, or bike up testing, no appointment needed, but they were only testing people who were not showing any symptoms.
They hold these community tests to get a larger look at how their county is being affected.
"Its a community snap shot for us to make sure we are not missing a large number of cases to make sure we are not missing a pattern that would clue us into better surveillance or better prevention," Park County Health Officer Laurel Desnick said.
Park County's next large testing event will be in August before school starts.