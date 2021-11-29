BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Master Hunter Program allows hunters to advance their hunting knowledge, skills, and ethics.
One Montana started the Master Hunter Program to help the State of Montana and private landowners improve wildlife management efforts by restoring the cooperation between hunters, private landowners, and game managers.
In order to apply for the program, you must be a Montana resident and have three years of hunting experience under your belt.
One Montana Executive Director, Sarah Tilt said, "We encourage everyone to apply, we are open to men and women and anyone over 21."
Right now, 15% of the program's participants are women and that number has continued to increase annually.
The upcoming spring classes will be offered in Missoula, Helena, Big Timber, and Havre.
In addition, the Montana Master Hunter Program has scholarships available for individuals who qualify.
The course includes in-person learning, online instruction, and fieldwork.
Course instructors are made up of ranchers, farmers, landowners, university faculty, professional shooting instructors, wildlife managers, wildlife biologists, first aid personnel, as well as backcountry survival and equipment experts.
Tilt explained how the program is more than just a certificate and it helps hunters build trust and working relationships.
"They are joining this community of people that will be part of their lives forever but also they are going to make a difference the program is changing behavior and helping hunters understand landowner challenges and support landowners and landowner stewardship," Tilt said.
Hunters who successfully complete the course will be allowed managed hunting access to One Montana partner farms and ranches.
Every Master Hunters is required to have 8 hours of continuing education yearly to keep their certificate.
This year, 71 new master Hunters graduated which has created a community of 237 Master Hunters across the state of Montana.
The application deadline for the 2022 Master Hunter Program is due Nov. 30.
More information about the program and online applications process can be found here.