BOZEMAN, Mont. - As fans are getting excited for ESPN College GameDay to come to Bozeman, MAV Event Services is looking for an additional 30 full-time security employees.
According to Sean Harderlie, these employees will protect ESPN assets. MAV Event Services would love for nonprofit organizations to sign up since there's a good amount of money that could go back to them. Haderlie said there's an opportunity for each person to make close to $800.
Haderlie has been working these events for close to 20 years and said he's excited and proud to be a part of this weekend's festivities.
If you're interested in signing up, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.