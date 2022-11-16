Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations, and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snowfall could be slow to develop in some areas late this afternoon, but it will move into all areas by late evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&