MDT faced with snow plow driver shortage in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is short 50% of their winter snowplow drivers.
Due to the current staffing shortages, people in the Bozeman area need to plan for their daily commute and travel times to be longer.
Similar to other local businesses in Gallatin Valley facing labor shortages, people who have applied for the snow plow positions can not find affordable housing.
MDT announced they are offering a stipend for workers who live and work in Gallatin County to help with their cost of living.
The agency is responsible for snow plowing 25,00 miles of roadway across Montana and, during a winter storm, snowplow drivers have to take multiple trips to clear the road of snow.
MDT Maintenance Superintendent Ted Jones said, "We will cover all of the roads at some point it's just going to take a little extra time to get to all the roads we are responsible for to get cleared. We have a new website that we deployed out of the Montana Department of Transportation and our new 511 Road Condition Map. We encouraged people to check those out."
When using the new 511 map people can check roadway conditions, weather forecast, rest areas, current road construction and get other travel alerts from across the state.
MDT said they are asking people to be patient and plan while they work to fill the open snowplow driver positions.
MDT is looking to hire people with one year of highway maintenance or construction experience and one year of truck driving experience but said they can hire people with no experience and train them to operate their snowplows.
More information about MDT snowplow driver positions can be found here.