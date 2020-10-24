For real time road and traffic information on major Montana roads and highways, visit the MDT Travel and Weather website.
Reported incidents as 8:30 a.m. Saturday, October 24th:
|Route:
|I-90
|Mile Post:
|0
|Location Description:
|LOOKOUT PASS BY IDAHO BORDER
|Remarks:
|SEVERAL SEMIS BLOCKING WB LANES
|Description:
|SEMIS BLOCKING ROADWAY STARTING ON OCT 24, 2020 AT 02:50 AM
|Conditions:
|Incident, Single Lane Traffic
|Route:
|I-90
|Mile Post:
|89
|Location Description:
|10 MILES W OF MISSOULA
|Remarks:
|USE CAUTION. EXIT 89 PARTIALLY BLOCKED
|Description:
|SEMI STALLED BLOCKING EXIT STARTING ON OCT 24, 2020 AT 03:09 AM
|Conditions:
|Incident, Reduced Speeds
|Route:
|US-93
|Mile Post:
|4.6
|Location Description:
|5 MILES NORTH OF MISSOULA
|Remarks:
|USE CAUTION. SEMI BLOCKING DRIVING LANE
|Description:
|STALLED VEHICLE WITH LANE BLOCKAGE STARTING ON OCT 24, 2020 AT 04:00 AM
|Conditions:
|Incident, Single Lane Traffic
|Route:
|I-15
|Mile Post:
|193
|Location Description:
|HELENA
|Remarks:
|ALL LANES BLOCKED BY SEMI IN SB LANE
|Description:
|SEMI JACKNIFE WITH BLOCKAGE STARTING ON OCT 24, 2020 AT 04:42 AM
|Conditions:
|Crash, Delays
|Route:
|MT-35
|Mile Post:
|20
|Location Description:
|10 MILES SOUTH OF BIGFORK
|Remarks:
|null
|Description:
|ROAD BLOCKED BY TREE STARTING ON OCT 24, 2020 AT 05:53 AM
|Conditions:
|Incident
|Route:
|I-90
|Mile Post:
|260
|Location Description:
|CARDWELL HILL
|Remarks:
|null
|Description:
|CHAINS REQUIRED EB STARTING ON OCT 24, 2020 AT 05:13 AM
|Conditions:
|Incident