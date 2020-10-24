Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 8 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH 10 TO 15 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&