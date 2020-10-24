For real time road and traffic information on major Montana roads and highways, visit the MDT Travel and Weather website.

Reported incidents as 8:30 a.m. Saturday, October 24th:

Lookout Pass

Courtesy Montana Dept. of Transportation

West Elev 4540

Last Update: 10/24/20 8:31 AM
Route:I-90
Mile Post:0
Location Description:LOOKOUT PASS BY IDAHO BORDER
Remarks:SEVERAL SEMIS BLOCKING WB LANES
Description:SEMIS BLOCKING ROADWAY STARTING ON OCT 24, 2020 AT 02:50 AM
Conditions:Incident, Single Lane Traffic
Route:I-90
Mile Post:89
Location Description:10 MILES W OF MISSOULA
Remarks:USE CAUTION. EXIT 89 PARTIALLY BLOCKED
Description:SEMI STALLED BLOCKING EXIT STARTING ON OCT 24, 2020 AT 03:09 AM
Conditions:Incident, Reduced Speeds
Route:US-93
Mile Post:4.6
Location Description:5 MILES NORTH OF MISSOULA
Remarks:USE CAUTION. SEMI BLOCKING DRIVING LANE
Description:STALLED VEHICLE WITH LANE BLOCKAGE STARTING ON OCT 24, 2020 AT 04:00 AM
Conditions:Incident, Single Lane Traffic
Route:I-15
Mile Post:193
Location Description:HELENA
Remarks:ALL LANES BLOCKED BY SEMI IN SB LANE
Description:SEMI JACKNIFE WITH BLOCKAGE STARTING ON OCT 24, 2020 AT 04:42 AM
Conditions:Crash, Delays
Route:MT-35
Mile Post:20
Location Description:10 MILES SOUTH OF BIGFORK
Remarks:null
Description:ROAD BLOCKED BY TREE STARTING ON OCT 24, 2020 AT 05:53 AM
Conditions:Incident
Route:I-90
Mile Post:260
Location Description:CARDWELL HILL
Remarks:null
Description:CHAINS REQUIRED EB STARTING ON OCT 24, 2020 AT 05:13 AM
Conditions:Incident

