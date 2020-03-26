MDT reporting multiple semi accidents on I-90 around the Bozeman area

BOZEMAN- MDT is reporting two incidents involving semi-trucks on I-90 in the Gallatin Valley.
One taking place in the Three Forks area and one on the Bozeman Pass.
In Three Forks area: One semi accident is blocking lanes. According to MDT roads are icy.
This at I-90 westbound near the East Three Forks exit. MDT is asking that you reduce speed and use caution when approaching.
On the Bozeman Pass: A semi accident is blocking the road. MDT reporting black ice.
This is Eastbound at trail creek, 3 miles east of bear creek interchange.
We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.