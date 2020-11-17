Meadowlark and Longfellow Elementary Schools going remote after COVID quarantines

BOZEMAN- Longfellow and Meadowlark Elementary Schools will be going fully remote on Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020, as about a quarter of staffing is undergoing COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
Both schools have reached a point in which the buildings will not be properly staffed.
Deputy Superintendent of Operations Steve Johnson said they have 19 staff absences today with six of them unfilled and that will be the case for the rest of the week with a third of staff absent and many of the positions unfilled.
"We really don't have that many positive cases, its contacts in the community, contacts at school, it just adds up," Deputy Superintendent Operations Steve Johnson said.
Both elementary schools will be fully remote on Wednesday, Nov. 18 through Tuesday, Nov. 24 and will look to return to school after the Thanksgiving Holiday on Monday, Nov. 30.
Teachers will send all remote learning materials home with students today and teachers will provide further information on the details of remote learning.
Lunch will be provided from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. each day of remote learning at the school's main entrance.
Johnson said parents should reach out to the school for any additional assistance with food because of the closure.
The most up-to-date information can be found at the Bozeman School District's website here.