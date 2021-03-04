Medical Students are collecting donations for "Mardi Bras"

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A group of medical students are collecting new or lightly used bras, underwear, and menstrual products.
The medical students have seen a need for these items and thought it would be a great way to help out women in the area.
Also, these types of items are often overlooked and not donated to homeless shelters.
First-year medical student Courtney Liston said, "they may not be seen as essential items they may not be seen as some that should be needed or just at the end of the day they are pretty expensive and they aren't peoples first donation item to think of and so that is the goal so that every woman that comes through haven or the warming center they have the products that they need."
All of the donations are going to be donated to The Warming Center and Haven.
There are four drop-off locations in Bozeman:
Bridgercare - 1288 N 14th Ave #201, Bozeman, MT 59715
SHE Health and Wellness - 416 N 7th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715
Heebs Grocery - 200 Highland Blvd, Bozeman, MT 59715
Town and Country - 1611 S 11th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715
The donations will be collected until March 15.
Community members can also make a financial donation through the GOFUNDME.