BOZEMAN, Mont. - As the election season approaches later this fall, three people have filed to run as candidates for the Bozeman mayor's office.
Joey Morrison, John Meyer and incumbent Mayor Cyndy Andrus have all tossed their hats in the ring.
The mayoral system in Bozeman is unique. When a person is elected mayor, they first serve as deputy mayor for two years. Then they become mayor for the second half of their term. If they win another election, they restart their next term as deputy mayor and so on.
“It’s really set up so, you know, if somebody new comes in, they have a couple of years to understand things,” Mayor Andrus said.
The mayor has control with the city manager over the agendas for commission meetings. If there is a subject they want to discuss, they work with the manager to put it on the agenda. If a commissioner wants an item on the agenda, they need support from two other commissioners to add it, she said.
The mayor also serves as a tiebreaker, by voting last on legislation.
The underlying connection between all three candidates’ platforms is affordable housing in Bozeman.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus
Since first starting on the commission, affordable housing has been a key issue for the mayor. There are a lot of different facets to the issue that require addressing, Mayor Andrus said.
The commission recently passedProvisional Ordinance 2131 to require short-term rental platforms to provide lists of rentals to the city, and whether those rentals have permits.
Short-term rentals are a small piece of the bigger puzzle, she said. When you look at it as a big picture, they do have an impact and they do affect rental prices, but there are other things that can be done to address the problem.
The city needs to think outside the box and work to negotiate, build relationships and find incentives that interest the developer communityand allow the city to get more units, Andrus said.
“We’ve got to think a little more creatively about how to do these things and that’s the work that I’m really interested in and excited about,” she said.
Tax relief is another area of concern for the mayor. Andrus wants to shift the tax burden from Bozeman residents to the people who visit the community, she said. This is a problem that will require work with the state legislature.
“I have got great relationships with members of our legislature, and I want to continue to work on finding some kind of tax relief, we have got to change our tax system,” Andrus said.
Climate and sustainability are issues she shares with the other two candidates. Andrus said she would like to work on reducing emissions and working for a renewable rate option with Northwestern Energy.
During her tenure, the city has also been working on its diversity, equity and inclusion plan, which is work she said she would like to be able to continue.
“And I think that really is important to round out our community and make sure that everybody does feel like they belong here and that everybody's welcome,” Andrus said.
John Meyer
John Meyer, executive director of Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, said housing in Bozeman should be built for people who live in Bozeman, not for out-of-staters.
Meyer agreed Provisional Ordinance 2131 is a good start, but it is not enough to address the housing crisis. He would like to stop building vacation homes for people who do not live in Bozeman and would instead focus on build homes for people who want to live and work here.
“We can start and free up some housing by saying, ‘if you're an out-of-stater and you don't live in town, you can't rent your house as an Airbnb.’ That'll free up some housing for people who live here, who have to live in their cars or whatever the situation is,” Meyer said.
Addressing urban campers in Bozeman is important to Meyer.
“We need to ensure that people have the resources they need for good mental health, good conditions for everyone to survive and thrive,” he said.
There is a good opportunity for a public-private partnership, where the city provides money and developers use it to build affordable housing, Meyer said.
Sustainability and housing are the foundation of Meyer’s campaign.
As an environmental lawyer who has worked to slow growth in Big Sky due to water pollution andsustainability are things Meyer said he has experience with.
The current development rate in Bozeman is not sustainable, he said. Information on the city’s website says we could be facing a water shortage within the next ten years. The city should not continue to develop if we cannot have water for everyone, he said
Under that umbrella, overconsumption is a real problem, he said.The city should stop approving new developments unless they are affordable and sustainable.
Promoting local farmers and growers is another potential step in working toward a more sustainable city, he said.
Meyer said he would also be interested in expanding public transit in the city, and transitioning buses from running on fossil fuels to being electric.
Meyer has twin sons and ultimately, he wants to keep Bozeman a great city for them to grow up in, he said.
Joey Morrison
Joey Morrison, who has worked with the HRDC and organizes with Bozeman Tenants United, said the city commission needs someone representative of young renters in Bozeman.
Instead of working more with developers, he said he believes there should be more focus on community land trusts. This is where land trusts purchase or build homes, then keep the land and sell the home at a lower price. The city should focus less on making deals with developers, he said.
Other avenues could include fully banning short-term rentals in the city, creating subsidies so people can rent affordably and incentives to rent to Bozeman locals.
Morrison said Provisional Ordinance 2131 is a necessary step in addressing the housing crisis.
“Is it a sufficient step? No way. But is it really important, no matter which direction they want to go in, whether it’s banning multiple types, which I would want to see, or other regulatory tools,” he said. “And so, this affirmative commitment for host sites is really critical and it’s a long time coming.”
Morrison said he would also like to work on strengthening relationships between the city commission and other groups in Bozeman, as well as with other communities throughout Montana. The state legislature has slowly reduced local power, he said.
"The whole way I look at the world, I wake up thinking about my people. I go to bed thinking about my people. I recognize that relationships are the currency with which we make anything happen in this town. And I love building relationships with people,” he said.
Morrison calls himself a planner. He wants to build relationships with other city governments because in ten or 20 years, that is what Montana will need, he said.
Every ten years, city governments in Montana can use a government research commission to evaluate their government structures. Morrison said with how rapidly Bozeman is growing, this should be done here. Dividing commission seats into wards would make the body more representative of Bozeman, he said.
