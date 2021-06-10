CODY, Wyo. - A memorial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 12 for Smokejumper, Tim Hart.

The memorial will be held at the Cody High School Football Field, 920 Beck Avenue in Cody, Wyoming.

The U.S. Forest Service says the memorial for a line of duty death is a complex event; the memorial for Tim Hart will include remarks by Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, Cody Mayor Matt Hall and family.

There will be flag presentations and several other traditions performed by the Forest Service Honor Guard and fire personnel.

A stream of the memorial will be shared to the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook here, as well as the US Forest Service - Shoshone National Forest Facebook here.

In addition, a blog has been created to honor Tim and provide logistical information for attendees. For more information on the memorial service you are asked to please visit the blog here.