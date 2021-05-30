BOZEMAN, Mont. - Memorial Day parade and events will take place in Bozeman on Monday.

The American Legion was thrilled to announce their permit was approved this year to host their annual Memorial Day Parade.

There are multiple events throughout Monday to commemorate locals in the armed forces who have died in the line of duty.

American Legion Commander of Post 14, Len Albright said "At 6:00 a.m. we will put up 89 flags out on Main Street."

The American Legion is also hosting breakfast at the Legion Hall at 7:00 a.m. and the parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m.

Parade participants will start on Main St. and walk toward N. 7th Ave and end at Wallace Ave.

Following the parade, people will be directed to attend the annual services at Sunset Hills Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Albright said they are expecting more than 5,000 people to attend the Memorial Day Parade.