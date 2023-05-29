BOZEMAN, Mont. - The 14th annual Memorial Day parade is marching through Bozeman on Monday morning to honor the lives laid down in combat by U.S. soldiers.
Main Street will be blocked off from 11th Avenue to Wallace Avenue, with the parade starting at 7th Avenue. A jet will fly down Main Street at 9:30 a.m., signaling the start of the parade.
American Legion Post 14 organizes the parade every year, and this year 55 organizations are participating, said Post Commander Len Albright.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America, Marine Corps League and other American Legion posts will be marching in the parade, Albright said. Other local organizations like the Human Resource Development Council and Bozeman Fire Department will be there as well.
“Memorial Day to me is remembering and honoring all of those that have fallen before us in all wars and all kinds of the United States of America, you know they're the ones that gave it all. And for our freedoms and our way of life here,” he said.
Every year the parade honors Gold Star Families. These are the families who have lost loved ones in active-duty combat. This year 61 families will be in the parade, both walking and in military vehicles.
Immediately following the parade, a service will also be given at 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, where Post 14 has placed American flags on the graves of veterans.
