BOZEMAN, Mont. - On Tuesday October 4, Bozeman High School Teacher Kelly Fulton was struck by a vehicle running a red light and passed away on October 8.
On the corner of West Oak and 15th Avenue in Bozeman a memorial has been steadily growing with lots of flowers, notes and teaching supplies. It is clear just how much he meant to the community of Bozeman.
On the Go Fund Me found here there have been over 1,400 donations amounting to $165,000.
There will be a service on October 29 at 1PM at Bozeman High School.
