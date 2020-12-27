GALLATIN COUNTY - Two men were rescued after their snowmobiles got stuck in the backcountry on the Big Sky trail system Saturday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says the men were unsure of their exact location and had no gear to survive the night, but did have a walkie-talkie to communicate with their friends.
Emergency responders met with the friends and communicated with the two men who reportedly had left their snowmobiles and were hiking.
The responders told the men to go back to their snowmobiles so they could use the lights to provide a light source for rescuers.
Search and Rescue volunteers found the men down a steep embankment and two volunteers were able to get to them.
After a long effort, the sheriff’s office says Search and Rescue members were able to get the snowmobiles unstuck from the snow and trees and all parties then rode back up the hill where Search and Rescue members escorted everyone off the mountain.
The incident took around five and a half hours and nobody was injured.
